Ham Seo Hee says capturing ONE atomweight throne “will be the final achievement” of her storied career

Ham Seo Hee has undoubtedly left an indelible mark in women’s mixed martial arts. There is, however, one more achievement that she wants to accomplish before she leaves the sport.

The South Korean star believes capturing a piece of ONE Championship gold is the final piece of her MMA puzzle.

Ham can do just that when she faces Stamp Fairtex for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ham said becoming a ONE world champion is the “final achievement” of her already illustrious career.

Ham said:

"I think the ONE Championship belt will be the final achievement. That’s why it means a lot to me. I want to continue fighting this level of competition while defending the World Title for a long time.”

‘Hamzzang’ is one of the most decorated female fighters in the sport with an impressive 26 wins under her belt. The 36-year-old from Busan also held titles across multiple promotions including Road FC, Jewels, and Rizin.

After dominating the regional scenes in Japan and Korea, as well as a solid career in the United States, Ham decided to bring her talents to ONE Championship in 2021.

She’s since built a perfect 3-0 record and getting into heated rivalries against Denice Zamboanga and Itsuki Hirata.

Ham now has a chance to punch her ticket into immortality when she takes on Stamp in a match that has all the potential for a massive super fight.

Both fighters are ferocious strikers with an underrated ground game that would easily surprise any unsuspecting opponent.

ONE Fight Night 14 is ONE Championship’s ninth Amazon card of the year and will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.