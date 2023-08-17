Ok Rae Yoon says Ham Seo Hee’s training dedication is exemplary

Former ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon is impressed with the commitment of fellow South Korean fighter Ham Seo Hee to training.

Both under Team Mad, Ok Rae Yoon has seen how ‘Hamzzang’ is working hard in preparation for her marquee match for the interim ONE atomweight mixed martial arts world title next month.

Ham Seo Hee is to take on Thai superstar and former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex in the headlining fight at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

An interim atomweight world title match is being held as reigning division queen Angela Lee remains on a self-imposed break for personal reasons.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ok Rae Yoon said that his teammate Ham is leaving no stone unturned so as to give a winning performance.

He said:

“When Ham Seo Hee takes a break, she truly relaxes. But when it comes to training, she puts in a lot of effort and grinds hard.”

Ham Seo Hee, 36, earned a spot in the interim world title fight after racing to her third straight victory last March, where she defeated Japan’s Itsuki Hirata by unanimous decision.

Her first two victories, meanwhile, were both at the expense of Filipino contender Denice Zamboanga.

Ham’s opponent Stamp, for her part, is coming off a knockout-winning performance in her last fight in May in the United States.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion stopped American Alyse Anderson in the second round of their clash with a body kick. It was her second victory for the year.

Ok Rae Yoon was also on the landmark ONE U.S. card, outgunning Lowen Tynanes to win by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.