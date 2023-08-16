Ok Rae Yoon lists Ham Seo Hee’s ‘dedication to extreme workouts’ as main strength

At ONE Fight Night 14, Ham Seo Hee will compete in the biggest fight of her career at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Undefeated since signing with ONE Championship, the South Korean competitor has shown her well-rounded skill set in each of her appearances on the global stage.

Defeating Itsuki Hirata earlier this year, Ham solidified her status as one of the top contenders in the promotion's stacked 115-pound category.

With atomweight world champion Angela Lee currently inactive, the two top contenders in the division will compete for the interim title. On September 29, Stamp Fairtex will get her second shot at becoming a world champion in MMA, having rebounded from her loss to Lee at ONE X with back-to-back wins.

Facing her most dangerous opponent, the overall game of Ham will be her biggest weapon against a specialist striker in Stamp, who has continued to work on her grappling since transitioning to MMA.

Alongside her ability to compete wherever the fight takes place, she possesses great discipline inside the circle.

In an interview with ONE Championship, her fellow South Korean competitor Ok Rae Yoon said that the biggest strength Ham Seo Hee brings to the table is her dedication to training:

“Ham Seo Hee’s most notable strength is her dedication to extreme workouts.”

Putting a pace on her opponent and not giving her too much time and space to start implementing her striking will be the key to victory on September 29.

ONE Fight Night 14, headlined by some of the best female martial artists on the planet, will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.