“Ham is very tough” - Stamp Fairtex prepared to go the distance with Ham Seo Hee

Stamp Fairtex knows she’ll be in a tough fight once she gets locked inside the Circle against Ham Seo Hee.

The former two-sport world champion will look to add a third world title to her collection when she takes on Ham for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

The stacked card, which features four women’s bouts as the headliners, goes down on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp said she’d like to get a decisive finish over the South Korean star. Getting that highlight reel, though, won’t be easy to come by.

The no.1-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender said:

“In reality, Ham is very tough. I think I may win by decision.”

Stamp, who once simultaneously held both the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles, is in her second bid for an MMA throne after she lost to Angela Lee at ONE X for the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world championship.

She’s since bounced back with three straight wins, two in MMA and one in kickboxing, to get back on the world title picture.

Ham, meanwhile, is one of the best female fighters to ever come out of Asia. ‘Hamzzang’ once held titles in Jewels, Road FC, and Rizin before arriving at ONE Championship in 2021.

The 36-year-old pioneer holds a 26-8 record in her entire career and is a perfect 3-0 in ONE Championship. She's also the no.2 contender in the women's atomweight MMA division.

ONE Fight Night 14, like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.