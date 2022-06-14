"Handed him the belt on a silver platter" - Jared Cannonier breaks down Jiri Prochazka's win over Glover Teixeira

Jared Cannonier recently shared his take on the light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275.

Prochazka defeated Teixeira via submission this past weekend to claim the 205-pound title. While it was a back-and-forth affair, Cannonier believes the Brazilian handed Prochazka the belt.

After hurting the challenger in the fifth round, the former champion went for a guillotine choke rather than trying to finish it on the feet. During an interview with MMA News, 'The Killa Gorilla' stated that it was a mistake on the Brazilian's part:

"I think Glover handed him the belt on a silver platter when he went for that guillotine. It's crazy, because throughout that fight, I was watching that fight, 'Look at that veteran move, that's veteran experience right there.' In my mind I was saying to myself. My mind really highlighting the discrepancy right there. That was the same thing when I fought him. It was less dynamic when he fought me. He had him hurt in the beginning of the fifth round and he jumped on that guillotine. I don't know what he was thinking."

Despite his loss, Teixeira earned plaudits for the valiant effort he put in during the fight. The former champion is currently ranked No.1 in the light heavyweight division and has been campaigning for a rematch.

However, Prochazka might take on the winner of Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev in his first title defense. The duo will fight at UFC 277.

Jared Cannonier returns at UFC 276 against Israel Adesanya

Jared Cannonier is set to return at UFC 276 next month as he takes on Israel Adesanya for the middleweight championship. Cannonier earned his shot with a knockout win over Derek Brunson at UFC 271.

Meanwhile, Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker in a rematch at the same event. The champion will look to defend his title for the fifth time when he faces Cannonier. He has already defeated Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, and Robert Whittaker since winning the belt in 2019.

The co-main event of the UFC 276 pay-per-view will see the trilogy between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway go down for the featherweight title.

