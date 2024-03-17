'Hands of Stone' faces new opponent: 72-year-old Roberto Duran hospitalized with heart issue

Legendary boxer Roberto Duran is fighting the most important battle of his life.

Between 1968 and 2001, Duran established himself as one of the most beloved fighters of all time. The Panamanian former boxing world champion may have retired from "The Sweet Science," but that doesn't mean he's not utilizing his warrior spirit in life.

Earlier this week, The Associated Press revealed that 72-year-old Duran has an atrioventricular block, also known as a slowed heart rate. There are varying versions of malfunction, so it's unclear the exact condition of 'Hands of Stone.'

Duran's family recently released the following statement:

"We are waiting for results so that we can provide more information on his health. We thank our relatives, friends and all of his supporters who are praying for him."

Roberto Duran was among the legendary group of boxers called "The Four Kings," alongside 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler, 'Sugar' Ray Leonard and Thomas 'Hit Man' Hearns. Throughout the era, Duran secured a win against Leonard and losses against all three fellow royalty.

Five months after defeating Leonard, they fought again in an infamous moment of Duran's career. In round eight, 'Hands of Stone,' who was known for never giving up, said 'No Mas,' shockingly ending the fight.

With that said, Duran will always be remembered for his warrior spirit. The Panamanian legend became a four-division world champion throughout his career in the following divisions: lightweight, welterweight, light middleweight and middleweight.

When did Roberto Duran last fight?

In 2001, Roberto Duran was riding a two-fight winning streak, but he was clearly past his prime. Duran's last fight was against former opponent Hector Camacho in the United States, with Camacho emerging victorious by unanimous decision to end the legendary career of 'Hands of Stone.'

Roberto Duran Jr. attempted to follow in his father's footsteps by becoming a professional boxer but never lived up to the massive expectations.

Duran Jr. last fought in October 2023 during the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, suffering a second-round knockout loss against Jack McGann. The 35-year-old with a 12-4 professional boxing record recently announced he signed with BYB Extreme, a bare-knuckle promotion.

