The driving force behind a lot of combat sports athletes’ careers differs for every one of them, and ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut has his own unique perspective on the matter.

With a cumulative fight record of 80-plus Muay Thai and kickboxing fights under his belt, Nattawut has a simple approach to why he continues to enjoy living the life that he does - happiness.

Nattawut shared his thoughts in a recent interview with ONE Championship and how learning to be happy with what you have is the most important thing that any one person can have:

“It helps with everything because, like, the first thing is happiness. Happiness helps with everything, right? Even [if] you're fighting. Even if you’re not a fighter. If you’re a doctor, it helps with everything. It’s healthy.”

He added:

“Happiness helps with everything. So that helps. That’s something that made me happy. When you’re happy, you work better, and your life’s better.”

Who is up next for Jo Nattawut, and when will he fight next?

Nattawut last entered the ONE Championship Circle opposite reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a non-title bout as a replacement fighter for the then-injured Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Tawanchai was able to put away Nattawut via unanimous decision, though fellow Thai star Buakaw Banchamek was of the opinion that Nattawut could have pulled off the upset against the champion had he been able to have a full training camp.

Fans will certainly be able to see Nattawut inside the ring once again in just a couple of weeks as he welcomes ONE Championship newcomer Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17.

Lessei has previously stated his desire to have an impressive debut and will look to impress fans come December 9.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.