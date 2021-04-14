'Happy fool's gold day' - Michael Chandler jibes at Dustin Poirier for rejecting title fight only to get snubbed by Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier opted for a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor over the fight for the vacant lightweight title, considering the hefty payday a fight with the Irishman brings. However, after a recent Twitter altercation, the fight might be off the scheduled UFC 264 fight card.

Fourth-ranked Michael Chandler has thrown a jab at Dustin Poirier on Twitter for losing the opportunity to fight for the title. Chandler, who is ready to face Charles Oliveria for the belt at UFC 262, mocked 'The Diamond' for getting snubbed by Conor McGregor -

"I almost forgot to wish everyone a happy Fool’s Gold day. Keep grinding y’all. See you at #UFC262."

Michael Chandler's remarks seem to be in reference to Dustin Poirier's tweet, labeling the belt up for grabs at UFC 262 as "Fool's Gold."

Michael Chandler is unaffected by Dustin Poirier's "FOOL's GOLD" comment

Michael Chandler is a former Bellator MMA lightweight champion and he's now ready to take on the best in the UFC.

'Iron' Mike made his promotional debut at UFC 257 where he knocked out Dan Hooker and smashed his way into the division's top five. At UFC 262, Chandler will take on Brazilian grappling ace Oliveira for the 155-pound strap.

Michael Chandler's intentions are clear. In his bid to capture UFC gold, Chandler wants to prove his merit as an elite lightweight. So when Dustin Poirier disparaged Chandler's forthcoming fight, the former NCAA Division 1 wrestler was unfazed.

In an interview with The Schmo, Michael Chandler advised Dustin Poirier to focus on the fight with Conor McGregor. Chandler expects to face the Louisianan if he does end up fighting 'The Notorious' and is victorious -

“Chirping or not, these guys know who I am. These guys respect me. These guys know the body of work and the resume that I put in. Maybe I haven’t put it in inside the UFC octagon, but I’ve been putting it inside the sport of Mixed Martial Arts for the last 12 years. So, I’m not really worried about what guys have said or do say. I mean, jealousy is a tough thing to deal with. So, they should probably just focus on themselves. Dustin’s got a big fight coming up. So, I’ll enjoy my fool’s gold as much as I can after May 15th.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

If Conor McGregor is looking for Dustin Poirier's replacement at UFC 264, Michael Chandler wants to step in and save the day.

May 15 and July 10...book it! #backtoback — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 12, 2021