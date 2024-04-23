Happy-go-lucky Anatoly Malykhin says there is a downside to 'being such a positive person'

Anatoly Malykhin has been a true force of nature across the board since his arrival in ONE Championship.

The undefeated Russian has continued to exceed expectations and break down walls with each passing appearance inside the Circle.

Along with his incredible accomplishments, that include becoming the first ever three-weight world champion, Malykhin is best known for his radiant personality.

Despite his menacing fighting style, the triple champion is anything but that throughout fight week or even outside of training camp in general.

Malykhin always brings a great sense of humour and positive energy into any room that he steps into but in his opinion, this does come with some downsides.

He told ONE Championship how one downside of having this reputation is that people start to get concerned when for whatever reason, he isn't at 100% like usual:

"There is also a small disadvantage to being such a positive person: if you are not positive even for an hour, everyone starts to worry that something serious has happened to you."

Fans wouldn't change Anatoly Malykhin if they could

It may come with some downsides and a pressure to always be a beacon of positivity but the personality of Anatoly Malykhin is simply infectious.

You won't find anyone before, during or after a fight that is as happy to be there doing what he does best as the Russian wrecking machine.

His performances are a work of violent art but when he isn't attempting to take an opponent out with every strike that he throws, Malykhin is a great presence to watch and follow his journey.

In a sport that is as serious and tense as MMA, to have an elite competitor that loves what he does and isn't afraid to have fun whilst doing it is a rare occurence.

Malykhin is unique in many ways and his personality is just one of the things that makes him stand out in the sport.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch his latest dominant display in Qatar for ONE 166 via the free on demand replay.