"Happy to kick this guy in the face" - Michael 'Venom' Page expresses interest in fighting Colby Covington if given chance

Michael 'Venom' Page had a successful UFC debut as he defeated Kevin Holland via unanimous decision at UFC 299 in March to enter the welterweight rankings. The No. 13-ranked welterweight recently revealed that he is not a fan of Colby Covington, expressing an interest in facing the No. 4-ranked welterweight.

Speaking to Elz the Witch in a video released on the UFC's official YouTube channel, the former Bellator star stated:

"I hate this guy. I'm going to be happy to kick this guy in the face... Yeah. I find him fake. He just doesn't seem like a nice guy and with all the stuff that came out last time about what fighters should and shouldn't be allowed to talk about with regards to people. Because people are like going deep now. They're talking about each other's wives and moms and dads and he was very much into it. I just didn't like that."

Page continued:

"I come from a martial arts background so it's very - that's not the way we do things and I think he's trying too hard to stay relevant. As much as we are a tough sport, we want to show the world that we're true sportsmen."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments on Colby Covington below (starting at the 10:33 mark):

'Venom' revealed that, if the opportunity presented itself, he would '100 percent' want to face Colby Covington. 'Chaos' has not returned to the octagon since his UFC 296 title bout loss to Leon Edwards last December. It ended a nearly two-year period of inactivity and marked the third title fight loss of his career.

Michael 'Venom' Page interested in Ian Garry bout

Michael 'Venom' Page made it clear that he has the talent to compete in the UFC when he defeated Kevin Holland via unanimous decision at UFC 299. Leading up to the bout, however, Ian Garry doubted his ability to do so. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the No. 13-ranked welterweight revealed that he is hoping to face 'The Future' next, stating:

"Just looking at the rankings system, I think the one that probably make the most sense would be an Ian Garry considering he thought I wasn't even going to get past Kevin [Holland]. There was an interview that he did and they asked him his views on me and then he was like, 'Who's he fighting?' and they said Kevin and he said, 'Oh, he's not going to beat Kevin, there's no way he gets past Kevin. Very dismissive, which is fine."

Page added:

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion. There's no need to be angry about it, but now, I've gotten past and maybe you could stop me. In the UK as well, it's perfect. [UK vs. Ireland], so that would be a lot of noise there. I think that's a good fight and I think he's ranked seventh. Seven is my lucky number."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments on facing Ian Garry below:

Garry has been targeting a bout with Colby Covington at UFC 303, which is set to be headlined by Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. The two have been involved in several social media spats, with 'The Future' claiming that 'Chaos' has refused to sign a contract.