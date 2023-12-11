“Hard times will get better” – Tom DeBlass provides insightful advice to those at the brunt of cyberbullying

Tom DeBlass has been using his well-respected status in the combat sports community to make a real impact for future generations through his Buddies Over Bullying program.

The non-profit organization has partnered with over 400 gyms worldwide to try and educate children about bullying and how to deal with it.

B.O.B. has recently partnered with Evolve MMA in Singapore, showing how it is continuing to grow and expand into new areas of the world where it can make a significant impact.

In a recent interview with Sherdog, Tom DeBlass detailed his intentions with the program and spoke about some of the things he hopes to teach others through it:

“My advice for those being bullied is to know that I understand it’s hard right now, but hard times will get better.”

He continued:

“Never give up, don’t quit, many people love you, we care about you, we want to see you do well, this too will pass, don’t listen to negativity, those who are bullying are suffering in their own right too, and they need help as well. So focus on martial arts, get involved, and stay around people who care about you. and have faith and confidence that things will get better.”

Tom DeBlass hopes to cover all areas with Buddies Over Bullies

As you would expect from a world-renowned grappler, Tom DeBlass hopes to help kids through teaching them self defense and growing their confidence.

That being said, this also isn’t your standard martial arts program to try and encourage people to stand up for themselves.

Whilst having that ability to defend themselves should they need it is part of B.O.B., the program also puts a heavy emphasis on how to respond and how the parents can also help to dissolve the situation before anything physical happens.

Find out more about the organization and its aims via their website.