"Hardworking guy" - Nico Carrillo has 'nothing but respect' for upcoming foe Nabil Anane

The upcoming ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title match between number two-ranked contender Nico Carrillo and number five-rated challenger Nabil Anane is one of the most anticipated matches in the ONE 170 card on Jan. 24.

Carrillo and Anane look to entertain the fans in attendance inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and ahead of their championship battle, the former was interviewed by ONE Championship, where he gave his utmost respect for the latter.

'King of the North' said:

"I like him. He's young, he hasn't been given anything. He's humble, hardworking guy, so there's nothing but respect from my side."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Scottish striking sensation was supposed to challenge the reign of ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, but the divisional king hopped off the match because of an injury.

Nico Carrillo remains optimistic of his chances of winning at ONE 170 despite short-notice opponent change

In the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the Deachkalek Muay Thai representative is still confident that his hands will be raised on fight night even though a new opponent is pitted against him.

According to Nico Carrillo, Anane's body type has given him and his team a bit of a challenge, but at the end of the day, he still sees himself victorious, as he proclaimed:

"It's a slightly different approach given how tall he is and his body type is very hard to replicate. But we've tried to get guys that match him as close as possible in order to prepare the best we can. Nonetheless, it will be the same outcome. A different fight, but the same result with me winning."

ONE 170, which emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, is available via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.