Has Alexander Volkanovski competed in the UFC lightweight division before?

Alexander Volkanovski will be the backup fighter for the upcoming vacant lightweight title between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. If the featherweight champion ends up meeting either man in the headliner next weekend, it won't be his first time competing in the UFC's 155-pound division.

The Australian previously fought at lightweight against Yusuke Kasuya in his promotional debut in November 2016. 'The Great' won the bout via second-round TKO. That wasn't the only time Volkanovski has competed at lightweight in his professional career.

The 34-year-old fought at 155 pounds in a number of promotions before joining the UFC ranks. He made a successful lightweight debut against Greg Atzori in February 2014, winning the Roshambo MMA lightweight title with a first-round submission win. In his next fight, he made his featherweight debut.

Volkanovski also fought at welterweight early in his MMA career. The Aussie's sole career defeat came at 170 pounds against Corey Nelson in May 2013.

Alexander Volkanovski on being an underdog for potential fight against Charles Oliveira

Alexander Volkanovski opened as a betting underdog at +110 against Charles Oliveria, who came back as a -130 favorite on popular sportsbook BetOnline.ag. However, it appears that the No.1 UFC pound-for-pound fighter loves to embrace the underdog status and continue to prove his doubters wrong.

During an appearance on Australian UFC show Fight Week on Fox, the featherweight champion commented on being regarded as an underdog for a possible lightweight clash with 'Do Bronx'.

"We're moving up to lightweight. People are going to be doubting me. I love that. I want to be the underdog and you know I want people to, 'He surely can't,' you know, improve and do this and do that. Let's do it, I want to keep shocking people, keep proving myself, and proving my worth, and keep doing what I'm doing. I'm going to raise the bar every time I step in there."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski discuss his multi-division aims below:

Alexander Volkanovski is coming off an impressive victory over longtime rival Max Holloway at UFC 276 this past July. Following the win, 'The Great' underwent thumb surgery, resuming full-fledged training a few weeks back.

The Australian has been quite vocal about moving up to lightweight and become the next two-division champion. The featweight king will have that opportunity should either Oliveira or Makhachev fail to make it to their upcoming UFC 280 main event bout in Abu Dhabi.

