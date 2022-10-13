Has Charles Oliveira ever been submitted in the UFC?

Although former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is currently one of the most proficient jiu-jitsu practitioners in the UFC, 'do Bronx' has fallen prey to submissions in the past.

The Brazilian has been submitted in the famed UFC octagon three times. The first time he was submitted in the UFC was in 2010 during his UFC 124 fight against Jim Miller.

Watch Charles Oliveira's first submission loss below:

Miller locked in a perfect kneebar in the very first round to force a tap from Oliveira.

His last two submission losses came in 2016. In his UFC on Fox 21 fight against former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, the Brazilian lost after getting caught in a guillotine choke in the third round.

Watch Charles Oliveira vs. Anthony Pettis below:

In his very next fight on UFC Fight Night 98 against Ricardo Lamas, Oliveira again fell prey to a guillotine choke in the second round.

Watch Ricardo Lamas talk about submitting Charles Oliveira below:

Despite having been submitted in the past, the 33-year-old is currently one of the most dangerous submission artists in all of mixed martial arts. 'do Bronx' has 21 submission wins in his pro-MMA career. He also has 16 submission wins in the UFC, a promotional record. In his last fight against former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, Olivera finished the American via first-round submission due to a rear naked choke.

Watch some of Olivera's submission wins below:

Interestingly, Oliveira's stand-up game is exceptionally competent. The Brazilian has nine knockout wins on his resume. He even knocked out the formidable 'Iron' Michael Chandler to capture his maiden UFC title at UFC 262.

What does Charles Oliveira's nickname 'do Bronx' mean?

Charles Oliveria's awe-inspiring journey from a poor kid in the favelas (slums) of Brazil to the undisputed UFC lightweight champion of the world is a true embodiment of motivation and hard work.

Through it all, the 33-year-old has never forgotten his roots. In English, his nickname 'do Bronx' translates to 'of the favelas.' So, Charles 'do Bronx' means Charles of the Favelas. The ring name was bestowed upon the former champion when he initially joined the Macaco Gold Team.

The boy from the favelas is now one of the world's most feared mixed martial artists. He'll next be in the octagon at UFC 280 in the lightweight title clash against Islam Makhachev.

Poll : 0 votes