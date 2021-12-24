"Oliveira is a monster" - Joe Rogan lauds Charles Oliveira for his submission pedigree

Joe Rogan has praised Charles Oliveira for his submission pedigree in the UFC, on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

The lightweight champion's most recent title defense was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. He defeated 'The Diamond' via third round submission.

While talking about 'Do Bronx' and his performance in the UFC, Rogan said:

"Oliviera is a monster. People think of Oliviera as not a being the monster because there's times that people have beaten him. Like Paul Felder smashed him and there's a lot of guys that has beaten him. Cub Swanson KO'ed him. Guys have beaten him. But he got better and you gotta accept that and not think of like when he lost. He got into the UFC when he was 20. And so the part of the problem was that he was learning and developing and growing," said Joe Rogan."

Further into the podcast, Joe Rogan also discussed Oliviera's recent performance with Poirier and commended his fighting skills, especially his choke that led to 'The Diamond' tapping. Rogan also noted that the fighter's Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills have developed a lot and claimed that to be the reason behind Oliviera's recent success.

You can check out the full clip of Joe Rogan below:

With a mind-boggling 15 submission wins, Charles Oliviera currently holds the record for the most submission wins in the UFC.

Joe Rogan talks about Conor McGregor's KO power

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan reflected on Conor McGregor's 2015 knockout of Jose Aldo and stated that the Irishman possesses freakish punching power.

Joe Rogan then praised Conor McGregor's 13-second knockout of Aldo. He also discussed video of 'The Notorious' practicing the left-hook counter in his locker room prior to the fight, the same shot he used to knock out the Brazilian.

"He's just got that freakish punch. I mean that's just genius, he had a little bit of a cut over his right eyebrow from that punch. Look how genius this is, that's so genius. You know what's even more genius? He worked on the exact same thing and he mimicked what he was going to do, in the green room. There's a video of him, Conor, Conor pretending to be Aldo and then him showing what he's going to do and counter. He does the exact same move in the green room, knowing in the dressing room, knowing that's going to be the fight," said Joe Rogan."

Check out the full clip of Joe Rogan below:

