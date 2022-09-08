Has Conor McGregor ever won by submission?

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has won one bout in his career via submission. The Irishman's lone submission win came in his 13th professional MMA bout at Cage Warriors Fighting Championship 47.

'The Notorious' pulled a win against Dave Hill via a rear-naked choke late in the second round. The CWFC 47 bout was contested for the promotion's featherweight championship and McGregor was a -245 favorite going into the fight.

Watch Conor McGregor submit Dave Hill below:

It is not surprising that the UFC superstar's record isn't filled with submission wins as the 34-year-old is most famous for his heavy left hand. The Irishman has accumulated a total of 19 knockout wins across three divisions.

His last TKO win came against the now retired UFC veteran Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor finished Cerrone just 42 into the first round.

Interestingly enough, the majority of the Irishman's losses in the octagon have in fact come through submissions. The fighter has succumbed to submission defeats four out of the six times he has lost inside the octagon.

The 34-year-old's last submission defeat came in his highly publicized bout against former undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Watch the highlights of McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov below:

Prior to that, McGregor also lost via submission in yet another top 10 UFC pay-per-view bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

How did Conor McGregor lose his UFC featherweight and lightweight belt?

Conor McGregor did not lose his double championship status owing to defeats in the octagon. McGregor lost both his belts over his prolonged inactivity in both divisions.

He vacated the featherweight title in November 2016 after almost 11 months of inactivity in the division.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter THIS JUST IN: Conor McGregor has vacated his featherweight title, elevating Jose Aldo to undisputed champion. THIS JUST IN: Conor McGregor has vacated his featherweight title, elevating Jose Aldo to undisputed champion. https://t.co/cNUHasUshc

After winning the featherweight championship against Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015, he spent the better part of the year fighting Nate Diaz twice at welterweight and capturing the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

The Irishman was stripped of the lightweight title when Khabib Nurmagomedov was crowned the undisputed champion at UFC 233.

Indy Sport @IndySport OFFICIAL: Dana White has confirmed that Conor McGregor has been stripped of his lightweight title.



"Conor McGregor is 100% coming back this year." OFFICIAL: Dana White has confirmed that Conor McGregor has been stripped of his lightweight title."Conor McGregor is 100% coming back this year." https://t.co/EKAXjIvJw2

The UFC brass was promoted to take this action as the 34-year-old spent almost two years outside the octagon since winning the title in 2016. McGregor's superfight boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather took place during this time.

