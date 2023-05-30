Has Conor McGregor starred in a TV show? A complete account of the Irishman's filmography

Although Conor McGregor is set to make his Hollywood debut, little is known about the Irishman's TV show career. Arguably the biggest name in MMA, one could always tell that 'Notorious' was destined for the big screens from the way he sold fights.

The biggest draw in the history of the sport, McGregor's actings skills were put on display early in his career in UFC Embedded episodes. The Irishman's appearance as a TUF coach against Urijah Faber in 2015 could also be included in his filmography as it aired on TV.

McGregor also made a cameo in the second episode of the 2017 TV mini series This is Jobstown which documents lives in one of Ireland's most notorious areas, Jobstown, Tallaght.

While there are multiple short films and documentaries based on McGregor, some of them are a compilation of snippets from his career. The Dubliner himself has starred in the 2017 documentary Conor McGregor: Notorious, which was filmed over four years.

'Notorious' most recently made his Netflix debut with the documentary McGregor Forever which released earlier this month.

The former UFC double champ is set to make his Hollywood debut in Jake Gyllenhaal co-starrer, remake of the 80's classic Road House, expected to release later this year.

Conor McGregor TV Shows and movie: Vin Diesel reveals why 'Notorious' pulled out of a project

Vin Diesel was in the lookout for a fighter with an english accent for his xXx: The Return of Xander Cage movie and Conor McGregor fit the bill perfectly. However, Diesel claims that 'Notorious' refused to take up the offer after his debut professional loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

According to Diesel, McGregor had to 'get his manhood back' by avenging that loss, which he did five months later at UFC 202. Vin Diesel told Brazilian TV show Giro Combate in an earlier interview:

"I wanted to have an English accent in the movie. I had created a role for Conor McGregor and after he lost to Nate Diaz, he had to go to a dark place, he had to go get his manhood back to fight the second time, so he wasn't able to do this film at the time." h/t MMA Fighting

McGregor's role was then offered to first ever English UFC champion Michael Bisping.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting McGregor said Bisping’s role in XXX with Vin Diesel would have been his role. “I didn’t even get a thank you from Bisping." McGregor said Bisping’s role in XXX with Vin Diesel would have been his role. “I didn’t even get a thank you from Bisping."

