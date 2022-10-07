Has Conor McGregor trademarked the phrase 'champ champ'?

Based on the information available through Gerben Intellectual Property, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has in fact trademarked the phrase 'champ-champ'.

That's not all, the Irish mixed martial artist has gone a step further and has trademarked various versions of the same phrase. 'Champ champ', 'The champ champ', and 'champchamp' are the various versions 'The Notorious' has acquired.

The 34-year-old first filed for the 'The champ champ' and 'champchamp' trademarks back in November 2018. Then, in April 2019, he also acquired the 'champ champ' version. He also owns the phrase 'double champ'

All his trademarks are registered under McGregor Sports and Entertainment Limited. The phrase 'champ champ' is a reference to 'The Notorious' capturing gold in two weight classes in the UFC.

McGregor won the featherweight strap from Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015. He then captured the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 the following year, becoming the first UFC athlete to simultaneously hold two UFC championships.

Watch Conor McGregor make history by capturing the lightweight championship from Eddie Alvarez below:

Interestingly, 'champ champ' is far from the only active trademark owned by the Irishman. He even owns his ring name, 'The Notorious'. McGregor has trademarked two versions of the name- 'Notorious' and 'The Notorious'.

The mixed martial artist has also trademarked the names of his various business ventures like 'Black Forge', 'McGregor Fast', and 'The Mac Life', among others.

Chael Sonnen says that Conor McGregor is a triple champion

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen stated that Conor McGregor forgot that he was in fact a triple champion when he trademarked the phrase 'champ champ'.

'The American Gangster' explained that including the interim featherweight title he won against Chad Mendes in 2015 McGregor has held three UFC belts. Sonnen added that somewhere along the line, the Irishman forgot about his third title:

"Conor McGregor trademarked 'champ champ'. Are you guys aware of that?... He literally trademarked it. But he is not a 'champ champ' he is a 'champ champ champ'. I was there, I watched the night that he won the interim title from Chad Mendez. Somewhere along the way he forgot... I mean I'm just saying, talking about a guy that's really great, a guy that has lost track of his championship."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about McGregor being a triple champion below:

