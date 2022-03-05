Has Dana White ever been on Joe Rogan's podcast?

Dana White appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience in episode #327.

On Feb 20, 2013, UFC president Dana White made an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast. The famed promoter talked to Rogan about various things, including the time he got beaten black and blue in a bar.

Watch White recount the story below:

White also recalled some stories about Floyd and Roger Mayweather during the episode.

Check out what White had to say about Floyd and Roger Mayweather below:

Rogan has been working with White and the UFC since 2001. He started out as a backstage reporter and eventually became the famous voice of the octagon as a commentator.

Over more than 20 years, White and Rogan have developed quite a lasting relationship not only as colleagues but as friends as well. It is something the UFC honcho is grateful for.

In an interview with Jake Asman last year, White said:

“[Me and Rogan] We have a great relationship. Obviously the UFC has blown up and grown since we started together but we couldn’t have a better relationship. He does his thing and he kills it for us. And I think he’s the best ever.”

Watch the full interview below:

Joe Rogan helped Dana White survive COVID-19

Dana White contracted COVID-19 virus last year. Aware that Joe Rogan is knowledgeable about some treatment for the infection, White reached out to his longtime pal.

The 52-year-old said Rogan told him to get monoclonal antibodies and ivermectin in him as soon as possible. White did as the comedian said and was very pleased with the results.

Rogan, however, was put on the spot for allegedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19 through his podcast. However, according to White, the UFC commentator's advice worked perfectly for him.

In an episode of the Jim Rome podcast in December last year, White said:

"I'm vaccinated. It's not like I'm some crazy, anti-vax conspiracy theorist or any of that stuff. [Joe] Rogan is a very brilliant guy, a very smart guy that talks to the best and the brightest out there. Rogan has worked with 30 or 40 people that have done this, and he swears by it, and he's a good friend of mine that I've known for over 20 years. I believe in what he's saying. I'm attacking this thing with the methods Rogan has learned from some very smart people."

Listen to the podcast below:

Edited by David Andrew