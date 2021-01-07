Has Floyd Mayweather been admitted in the hospital?

Floyd Mayweather has not been admitted to the hospital, and he is fit and healthy at the moment.

The iconic boxer is preparing for his fight against YouTuber Logan Paul, which is set to take place on February 20. Floyd Mayweather will be coming into the fight with an undefeated streak of 50-0, while Logan Paul's professional boxing record has one majority draw and one split decision loss to show. On both occasions, it was against a fellow YouTuber, KSI.

When was Floyd Mayweather in the hospital

Floyd Mayweather had tweeted from hospital back in May, 2013, when he was being checked out for the arm he injured in his fight with Robert Guerrero. With the WBC welterweight title on the line, Mayweather boxed 'The Ghost' at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The fight earned criticisms from the fans because of Mayweather's defensive style of boxing. He retained the title via unanimous decision, with Guerrero winning the first 3 rounds and the rest Mayweather. However, he later apologized to his fans for not being able to get a KO.

Thanks to everybody who bought PPV and who came out to Las Vegas to show support. Sorry I didn't get the KO but I tried. I hurt my hand. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) May 6, 2013

He also tweeted that he was admitted at the hospital getting X-rays done of his punching hand which he hurt during the fight. That explained why his punches seemed to have lesser power than any usual Mayweather fight.

I'm at the hospital getting X-rays on my right hand. I hurt it during the fight. [pic] — http://t.co/v2llpXSI6m — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) May 6, 2013

Can Logan Paul beat Floyd Mayweather?

A section of the combat sports community believe that Logan Paul's size and weight would factor in when the two meet. At 6 ft. 2 inches and 200 pounds, Paul has an advantage of 50 lbs. and 6 inches over Floyd Mayweather. However that still makes this a mismatch, given the amount of experience and expertise Floyd Mayweather has compared to Logan Paul's.

Another legend of the sports, Mike Tyson, recently appeared on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast and made his opinion on the matter quite clear. He told Paul to his face that Mayweather is going to beat him. But he also commended Paul, saying that he was a "man" to be challenging Mayweather.

"Floyd is going to beat his F***ing a**.... But he's gonna be good. He's gonna fight back though."

Logan Paul asked if he had any chances of landing a few shots on Floyd Mayweather.

"Let me tell you something about Floyd. This is what I don't like about him either. No matter whatever we say about him, it could be true, but he's in that gym. He's a [gym] rat. He retired but he stayed in the gym. He can't help it... that's his heroin."