Has Jake Paul got an automatic rematch clause in his contract for the Tyron Woodley fight?

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Tyron Woodley's manager Malki Kawa revealed that the contract between the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight contains a rematch clause.

"Jake Paul’s team negotiated an automatic rematch clause. That’s how much this is a scary fight to them. If we win this fight, if Jake Paul wants it, then we have to run it back with him,” said Malki Kawa.

Kawa added that Woodley will be paid significantly for this fight-

"He’s getting paid really well. It’s one of the best deals I’ve ever done. For a guy in his situation, it was a tremendous deal. He’s getting a large base number. He’s getting a cut of the pay-per-view globally. He’s participating in a lot of different things. He should walk away with a multi-million dollar payday. His base guarantee is in the millions already. Add on all the extra stuff, it’s a really nice payday." said Malki Kawa.

Woodley reiterated the same while speaking to Ariel Helwani-

Tyron Woodley's manager thinks if Jake Paul wins, he can become one of the biggest stars in combat sports

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul v Ben Askren

Tyron Woodley's manager and CEO of First Round Management Malki Kawa claimed that with a win over 'The Chosen One', Jake Paul could become a huge star in the world of combat sports.

"If Tyron goes out there and gets knocked out like Ben, I think then, at that point, Jake Paul becomes one of the biggest stars in combat sports across all platforms, period. The only guys bigger than him might be Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather." said Kawa.

Jake Paul is still relatively new to the boxing ring, but in just three professional fights, all of which he won via knockout, 'The Problem Child' has taken the boxing world by storm.

Paul's most recent win came over former UFC and Bellator fighter Ben Askren. Askren, who was known for his wrestling skills in MMA, was knocked out by the YouTuber-turned-boxer in the opening minutes of the fight.

Jake Paul will now take on Askren's friend and training partner Tyron Woodley in a boxing match. The fight is scheduled to take place on August 28.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Harvey Leonard