Has Jon Jones ever missed weight?

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has never missed weight during his storied MMA career. The American has tamed the scales successfully in all 28 fights of his pro-MMA career.

However, his mixed martial arts debut match was riddled with weigh-in issues. Jones' MMA debut at Full Force Productions was contested at a catchweight bout after his opponent Bard Bernard weighed in at 210 lbs.

The fighter has, however, been stripped of his UFC light heavyweight strap on two occasions. He was first stripped of the belt in 2015 for breaking the UFC code of conduct policy. 'Bones' was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he injured a 25-year-old pregnant woman.

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti 2015: Jon Jones stripped of UFC LHW title.



The second issue that has riddled the athlete's otherwise stellar UFC career is failed drug tests. His win against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 was reverted to a no-contest after he tested positive for Turinabol Metabolite.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Breaking: Jon Jones stripped of light heavyweight title after testing positive for steroids at UFC 214, per @TMZ_Sports Breaking: Jon Jones stripped of light heavyweight title after testing positive for steroids at UFC 214, per @TMZ_Sports https://t.co/EaVUIjrLEg

Jon Jones is currently gearing up for his heavyweight debut. In a recent tweet, the former champion hinted that he might be making his heavyweight debut at UFC 282.

BONY @JonnyBones 🏾 UFC 282 UFC 282 🙏🏾

Former heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic and current champion Francis Ngannou have both been touted as possible opponents for Jones.

Has Jon Jones ever been taken down in a UFC fight?

Yes, Jon Jones has been taken down in his UFC career. He was first forced to the mats in the famed octagon during his UFC 165 bout against Alexander Gustafsson. The Swede took down Jones at the 4-minute mark of round one of the title fight.

However, it did not take the dominant champion much time to scramble back to his feet. The 35-year-old ended up winning the contest via unanimous decision.

Watch Jones vs. Gustafsson 1 below:

Unsurprisingly, Jones is also very proficient in dishing out takedowns as well. He even managed to take down former Olympian Daniel Cormier multiple times during their UFC 182 title fight.

Watch the highlights of Jones vs. Cormier 1 below:

It wouldn't be too much of a surprise if the former champion's grappling is even better in his heavyweight debut. In a recent video uploaded to his Instagram, Jones can be seen practicing his wrestling with Olympic bronze medalist J'den Cox.

