Jon Jones reveals possible date for return in two-letter tweet, promises "pure domination" on heavyweight debut

For the first time in over two years, Jon Jones finally has a date in mind for a potential return to the UFC.

Jones, who hasn't fought since February 2020, took to Twitter to reveal that he intends to make his comeback at UFC 282 in December. However, nothing seems to be set in stone as 'Bones' added a 'fingers crossed emoji' to his tweet.

Check out Jon Jones' series of tweets below:

The former light heavyweight champion also confirmed that he'll be making his long-awaited heavyweight debut once he returns, adding:

"My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight. Pure domination."

Earlier this month, UFC president Dana White revealed that Jones is indeed ready for action and is just waiting for an opponent. White added that Jones' comeback and heavyweight debut will be against either reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic.

Ngannou is currently on the mend after he suffered a knee injury ahead of his UFC 270 title defense in January. However, 'The Predator' revealed that he expects to make a full recovery by December or early 2023, meaning he's still an option for Jones.

Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya still possible

Jon Jones' striking coach Brandon Gibson revealed that, although 'Bones' is moving up to heavyweight, the former champ won't hesitate to drop back down to 205 pounds for a superfight with Israel Adesanya.

On top of that, Gibson is convinced that Jones will dominate 'The Last Stylebender' worse than he did Brandon Vera in 2010. During an interview with Submission Radio, Gibson said:

"I mean, I’d love it. I’m sure they would sell a lot of pay-per-views. That would be a fun one for 'Bones'. I know he’d love to make that a dirty fight and bust him up worse than he did Brandon Vera. So yeah, I would love to see that fight one day."

Watch the full interview below:

Adesanya, of course, attempted to capture the light heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 last year. The Nigerian-born Kiwi failed in his bid to become a double-champion, but insisted that he's willing to climb back up to light heavyweight to fight Jones.

