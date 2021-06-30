Has Khamzat Chimaev parted company with Dominance MMA agent Ali Abdelaziz?

UFC rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev's name and picture have been removed from the roster displayed on Dominance MMA's official website. Dominance MMA is a company run by Ali Abdelaziz that manages MMA fighters. Chimaev and Abdelaziz have also stopped following each other on Instagram.

This has led to speculation among people that maybe Chimaev has parted ways with Abdelaziz. However, this is not confirmed news, as neither 'Borz' nor Abdelaziz have released a statement regarding the matter.

Abdelaziz had posted a picture of Chimaev on Instagram, showing his love and admiration for the Swedish fighter some time back.

"I truly love this young man I will support him whatever he do." said Ali Abdelaziz.

Ali Abdelaziz manages a lot of superstars from the MMA world. His clients include names like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, Justin Gaethje, Kayla Harrison, Cody Garbrandt, Rashad Evans, Gilbert Burns, Islam Makhachev, Fabricio Werdum, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Anthony Johnson and Kelvin Gastelum.

Abdelaziz shares a close relationship with Nurmagomedov, who is one of the biggest MMA names in the world right now.

Luke Rockhold claims Khamzat Chimaev turned down an offer to fight him

UFC middleweight Luke Rockhold has come out and accused Khamzat Chimaev of dodging a fight with the former 185-pound champion. According to Rockhold, 'Borz' declined an offer to fight him in a five-round main event on August 28. Chimaev's reason for turning down the offer, according to Rockhold, was the Swedish fighter's decision to stay in the welterweight division.

Chimaev has competed three times in the UFC, with two of his fights taking place at 185 pounds. So the news of him turning down a fight with Rockhold came as a surprise to many. 'Borz' last competed in the octagon in September 2020.

Rockhold's last outing in the octagon was against current light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239. The former UFC champ is currently looking to get back into action and is waiting to be offered suitable opponents by the UFC.

