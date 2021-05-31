"Let him write what he wants" - Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to Khamzat Chimaev's "tear apart" comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov has downplayed Khamzat Chimaev's 'tear apart' comments and dismissed any idea of trying to squash the beef with him. While commenting on Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's Instagram live session in May, Khamzat Chimaev had threatened to 'tear Khabib apart' if he fought in Russian MMA promotions.

Chimaev's comments were in response to Kadyrov's remarks during the live session. One believed to have a cordial relationship with Khabib, Ramzan Kadyrov criticized the retiree for not carrying the Russian or Dagestani flag during his UFC appearances. He stated that Khabib should not be considered GOAT unless he dominates Russian fighters. Responding to this, Khamzat Chimaev wrote 'we'll tear him apart if he wants'.

Looks like the honeymoon between Khabib and Kadyrov is over. pic.twitter.com/MUHrll4vp8 — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) May 13, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov had kept mum on the situation until now. However, while speaking to Russian media during an EFC promotional event, Khabib aired his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev's comments:

"No. I wasn't. I've never met him, we've spoken on the phone. You're only disappointed in someone when you expect a certain type of response from them. I never expected anything from this person. It's his right, if he thinks what he said was necessary, let him write what he wants. Those questions are for him," Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

When asked if he would confront Khamzat Chiamev and demand an explanation, Khabib Nurmagoemdov stated:

"Well, I think I won't. But when you get insulted by any person, it's not received well, you know. Doesn't matter if it's Khamzat or anyone else. If anyone speaks like that, they need to answer for it."

Khamzat Chimaev and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been on a completely different life trajectory

The beef between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev is an unexpected occurrence as both fighters are on a completely different trajectory. Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA with an undefeated 29-0 record after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. The Eagle has since ventured into several other businesses and refused multiple high-paying offers to return to competition.

Khamzat Chimaev, on the other hand, is a top prospect who announced his UFC arrival with three dominant wins within a span of 66 days in 2020. However, fortunes turned quickly for the 27-year-old as the prolonged battle with Covid-19 pushed Chimaev to the brink of retirement earlier this year. Now on his way to full recovery after successful surgery, Khamzat Chimaev is expected to make a comeback towards the end of the year.

