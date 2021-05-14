"We'll tear him apart if he wants" - Khamzat Chimaev sends ominous warning to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khamzat Chimaev is not fond of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Chimaev's recent comments on Chechen politician Ramzan Kadyrov's Instagram Live session establish the same.

Kadyrov and Khabib Nurmagomedov were previously on good terms, and the pair were seen together on several occasions. However, Kadyrov's latest comments on Instagram live seem to indicate that their relationship has turned sour. He blasted the retired fighter for never performing in the UFC with the Russian national flag or the flag of Dagestan.

Kadyrov claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a "UFC project," and the promotion can make champions out of whoever they wish to. He also said that he is willing to pay Khabib Nurmagomedov more than the UFC to compete in Russian promotion 'Absolute Championship Akhmat' and prove that he truly is unbeatable.

Looks like the honeymoon between Khabib and Kadyrov is over. pic.twitter.com/MUHrll4vp8 — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) May 13, 2021

"The UFC and Bellator have their own stars. Look at these stars. How many fights have they fought? At what time? How many fights have they refused? Projects are not meant to fail. They can agree and make set fights. The Khabib Project? Same. He's a good athlete, but it's a UFC project. It is one hundred percent a project. He has a good relationship with Dana White and has had good fights."

"However, if someone does not go into battle, they are removed from the rankings, and Khabib has never been removed from the rankings. He knows himself that he is a UFC creation. If this is not the case, why have I never seen our brother Khabib perform with the flag of Russia or the flag of Dagestan? He knows what he is doing. He became a champion, avoided mistakes. The fact is, it's a UFC creature. I think he will agree with that himself."

"And to those athletes who had the belt and left undefeated, we wish good luck. I know Khabib is a UFC project and I can talk about it extensively. Of course, in this organization, he would tear everyone apart, but the question was, would he tear everyone to Akhmat? I'm willing to pay any money to Khabib to come out in the ACA and see if he tears anyone down. I'm willing to pay him more than in the UFC if he plays in the ACA against our fighter. Let's see who wins."

Khamzat Chimaev, who was watching the broadcast on Instagram live, commented, saying "We'll tear him apart if he wants." which indicates that his message was aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Move aside, Khabib Nurmagomedov! Ramzan Kadyrov is now rooting for Khamzat Chimaev

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) 🇸🇪 has taken a shot at Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) 🇭🇹 ahead of his fight with Geoff Neal this weekend...👀



👇https://t.co/DfZlqjmeBj #UFCVegas26 #UFC pic.twitter.com/mJupt4wcPs — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) May 7, 2021

Kadyrov heaped praise on Khamzat Chimaev for being 'an outstanding athlete and a man who is ready to compete in any weight class.' He also said that Chimaev might go on to become a champion in multiple divisions in the UFC.