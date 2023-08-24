Has Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal been on Ridiculousness? Influencer's TV appearances explored

Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal is a renowned supermodel and has made several appearances on the MTV show Ridiculousness.

The show displays viral videos from the internet, usually failed attempts at stunts to which the hosts of the show with special guests react. The show started back in 2011 and is currently on its 35th season.

Interestingly, Nina Agdal has appeared on the show several times. Her first appearance was back in 2015 on episode 15 of season six. Her latest appearance was earlier this month on episode 18 of season 34.

Watch one of Agdal's appearance on the show below:

Apart from her appearances on Ridiculousness, Agdal has also featured in a TV series called Love Advent, as well as Entourage and Lip Sync Battle. She has also featured in the commercial of the movie Don Jon as a supermodel.

Dillon Danis questions why Logan Paul is not defending Nina Agdal

Logan Paul is set to return to the boxing ring against Dillon Danis later this year in October. Going into the fight, a lot of trash talk was expected between the two. However, Danis has seemingly taken things to the next level by involving Paul's fiance in the equation.

Over the past few weeks, Dillon Danis has been digging up Paul's fiancee's past relationships. It all started with a picture of Nina Agdal with Leonardo DiCaprio.

After relentlessly uploading pictures of Agdal with her former partners, Dillon Danis revealed that he was even sent a cease-and-desist letter by Paul's team, While Danis was also recently banned from Twitter, he came back soon after and hasn't stopped taking shots at the supermodel's past.

Moreover, Dillon Danis recently took to Twitter and questioned why Logan Paul is not defending her fiance. While suggesting that 'The Maverick' is a "coward" deep down, the former Bellator star had this to say:

"It's crazy to think that Logan hasn't defended his girlfriend even once, except for trying to get my account deleted and sending me a cease and desist letter. I offered to go on his show, Impulsive, by myself and discuss it, but he declined. Deep down, the man is a coward."

Take a look at his tweet below:

Expand Tweet