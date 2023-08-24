"I feel like I was silenced" - Dillon Danis shows video proof that he was up for face-off against Logan Paul before cops escorted him away

Dillon Danis is set to face Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match on October 14th. He has spent much of the pre-fight build-up trolling his opponent and his fiancee on Twitter. While the two were finally face-to-face on Tuesday for the event's press conference, they did not have an opportunity to have a face-off. Instead, Paul had a face-off with Mike Perry, the backup fighter for the bout.

Danis took to Twitter after the press conference prematurely ended to dispute Paul's claims that he did not want to do the face-off. He also expressed his frustration with the way things were handled, stating:

"I genuinely love fighting and everything the game offers. I can't sleep; there are so many thoughts going through my head right now. I want to entertain more; I feel like I was silenced. Let's do another press conference with just me and Logan in the States; it was just starting to get good."

"Flying in the backup fighter, kicking me out of the press conference, no face-off, and cutting all my interviews—among other things—just keep killing the buzz I have for this fight. I'm tired of the disrespect. Maybe I'll just go silent and let DAZN realize what I bring to the table."

Check out Dillon Danis' proof that he wanted to do the face-off, along with his comments, below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More comments from Dillon Danis

While each of the fighters at the press conference were acting rowdy, Danis was the only one prevented from participating in the face-off. Furthermore, during the on-stage altercation, he was the only fighter being restrained by multiple security guards.

Dillon Danis claims he was forced to leave by police

Dillon Danis has relentlessly trolled Logan Paul, mostly regarding his fiancee. After a face-off between the two failed to materialize at Tuesday's press conference, Paul took to Twitter alleging that his opponent threw a tantrum that led to the cancellation of the face-off.

Danis responded to the tweet, stating:

"You got cooked verbally and with objects to the face this is such a pu**y post, the police forced me to leave cause your safety you have my number I’ll meet you anywhere and do a stare down."

Check out Dillon Danis' response to Logan Paul below:

Expand Tweet

Danis offered to meet in the streets of London for the face-off, however, Paul never seemed to entertain the idea. Both fighters have speculated that their opponent will pull out leading up to the bout.