Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: Is the fight cancelled? Here is why the WWE star faced-off with Mike Perry instead

Tensions had been building between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul, with their social media exchanges adding fuel to the fire. As anticipation reached a fever pitch, the two fighters were set to face off at the press conference to promote their upcoming clash.

However, what was supposed to be a high-stakes staredown took a chaotic turn when John Fury, the father of boxer Tommy Fury, erupted in a fit of anger. Fury's actions led to the disruption of the press conference, with tables being kicked over on stage and an early end to the face-off.

The incident didn't end there. Dillon Danis found himself escorted out of the venue, leading to speculation about the fight's status. Promoters were quick to respond to the unexpected turn of events by introducing a backup plan. Bare-knuckle boxing star and former UFC fan favorite Mike Perry was announced as an alternative opponent for Logan Paul if Danis were to withdraw from the fight.

In the aftermath of the press conference chaos, Dillon Danis expressed his frustration on social media. Taking to Twitter, he accused Logan Paul of avoiding a face-off due to fear. He wrote:

"I wanted a face-off with Logan Paul he called it off in fear of his life and got me escorted out meet anywhere in London pus*y."

Danis also shared his disappointment at not being able to face off with Paul and expressed his annoyance at the situation.

Logan Paul has a response to Dillon Danis' provocative social media tactics

Ahead of their scheduled bout on October 14, 2023, in Manchester, England, Logan Paul has taken aim at Danis for his provocative social media tactics involving Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal.

Danis had embarked on a campaign to provoke Paul by sharing edited photos and videos of Agdal with her former partners. The move was intended to get under Paul's skin and disrupt his focus leading up to the fight.

However, in a recent interview with Boxing Social, Paul was quick to dismiss the impact of Danis' efforts. He revealed that he remains unfazed by the provocations, highlighting his resilience to social media criticism over the years:

"If Dillon thinks a single photo he's posted has rattled me at all, he's a dumba**. I've been through the fu*king social ringer. I've seen it all, I've heard all the insults, and I know exactly who I am. I know exactly who my wonderful fiancée is."

In a direct response to Danis' tactics, Paul accused him of using edited images and described him as "fake" in various aspects:

"Dillon lies about everything. He photoshops it, he's fake. He's fake all around. Fake fighter, fake images, fake cease and desists, fake confirmation eight-round fights. He's a fu*king liar."

Check out Logan Paul's comments below:

