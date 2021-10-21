Has Paulo Costa ever missed weight in the UFC before?

Paulo Costa has never missed weight in his UFC career. The Brazilian has successfully met the weight limit throughout his career as an MMA fighter.

For years. 'The Eraser' has been considered too big for the middleweight division. In fact, the 30-year-old was advised by the California State Athletic Commission to move up a division in 2019. That happened prior to Costa's fight against Yoel Romero at UFC 241.

Romero and Costa went to war for three rounds and delivered a contest worthy of the Fight of the Night bonus. The Brazilian won the fight via unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 29-28 in his favor.

The win over 'Soldier of God' earned Costa a shot at middleweight gold. He was matched up against Israel Adesanya for the title at UFC 253. A month-and-a-half before the fight, Costa was walking around at 220 pounds. However, the 30-year-old still managed to cut 35 pounds and made championship weight.

Paulo Costa went on to lose the title fight in the second round via TKO.

Dan Hardy comments on Paulo Costa not being able to make middleweight for UFC Vegas 41

Former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy has shared his thoughts on Paulo Costa not being able to make the middleweight limit for his upcoming fight against Marvin Bettori. According to 'The Outlaw', 'The Eraser' should surrender 50% of his fight purse to the Italian.

Dan Hardy @danhardymma #RedWine #BodyBuilding I think if Vettori agrees to face Costa at 195lbs, he should still get 50% of his purse, and at least five bottles of red wine from Costa’s fight week stash. #UFC I think if Vettori agrees to face Costa at 195lbs, he should still get 50% of his purse, and at least five bottles of red wine from Costa’s fight week stash.#UFC #RedWine #BodyBuilding

Ahead of his fight on October 23, former title challenger Costa came out and admitted that he would not be able to make the 186-pound weight limit for his fight against 'The Italian Dream'.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Per UFC officials, the plan is to move forward with Costa vs. Vettori at a catchweight. No specific weight to report just yet. Per UFC officials, the plan is to move forward with Costa vs. Vettori at a catchweight. No specific weight to report just yet.

The UFC is now trying to finalize a catchweight bout between the pair. Although the official weight for the main event has not been announced, Costa and Vettori appear to have agreed to meet at 195 pounds.

