"Has he been tested for CTE?" - Fans show concern as Bryce Mitchell claims the "demonic presence" in his dreams is gone shortly after going public

Bryce Mitchell's remarks on being okay after having haunting dreams about demons have sparked a wide variety of reactions from MMA fans across the world. While some were relieved Mitchell was alright, others extended their support for the American to prevail in his upcoming fight.

Earlier this week, Mitchell posted a video on his Instagram, claiming that Jean Silva had cast a spell on him before their matchup at UFC 314. As a result, the 30-year-old has reportedly been unable to sleep since their pre-fight news conference due to the evil spirits that have haunted him in his dreams. Mitchell then asked his followers to pray for his well-being.

Combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds recently took to X and shared Mitchell's comments, where he expressed gratitude to everyone who prayed for him. 'Thug Nasty' claimed that all of his demonic dreams had vanished, stating:

''I wanna thank every last one of y'all who prayed for me the other day... I jusr really needed it. I was feeling this heavy demonic presence... The prayers helped. Right after I posted the video I felt like the Holy Spirit just lifted me up... I'd wake up sweating because I was fighting demons in my sleep and I just wanted to sleep peacefully."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Has he been tested for CTE?''

Another one stated:

''Why didnt he give credit to his psychologist dr Jean Silva for identifying his hormone levels were a problem''

Other fans wrote:

''Bryce fights fu*king demons and u people think some Brazillian fraud is gonna be a problem for him''

''Love him or hate him he is gonna humiliate Jean Silva''

Jean Silva responds to Bryce Mitchell's demonic claims

Bryce Mitchell is set to face Jean Silva in a featherweight bout at UFC 314 on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Ahead of the contest, Mitchell accused Silva of tormenting him by sending demons into the American's dreams.

That didn't sit well with Silva, who slammed Mitchell for making up excuses, writing:

''Bryce, two things, these are not demons, it's just you being afraid to face me and second about the beautiful women you have a hormone called testosterone and you probably have problems with it. Just be ready for April 12th, because I will be.''

