Has UFC flyweight Maryna Moroz joined Playboy?

Yes, Maryna Moroz recently announced that she has joined Playboy Centerfold. The Ukrainian has become the first UFC fighter to join the brand but is still focused on competing in MMA. Moroz is a model alongside her UFC career and will now be collaborating with Playboy.

The women's flyweight contender stated that she will be working with the modeling brand on clothing, activations and exclusive content. When announcing the deal on Twitter, Moroz stated:

"Happy to announce that I’ll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold! Can’t wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content."

It's currently unknown how much the deal will make Maryna Moroz. However, the UFC fighter already has over 100,000 followers on Instagram, so she will likely only grow her popularity even more with the added exposure of working with Playboy.

'Iron Lady' joined the UFC in 2015, after remaining unbeaten in her first five professional MMA bouts. Moroz beat Joanne Wood via submission in her UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 64: Gonzaga vs. Cro Cop 2. The 31-year-old currently has a UFC record of six wins and just three defeats, against Valérie Létourneau, Carla Esparza and Angela Hill.

Who is Maryna Moroz fighting in the UFC next?

Despite pursuing a modeling career outside of the UFC, Maryna Moroz is clearly still focused on her MMA journey. 'Iron Lady' will be taking on one of her toughest tests in her next bout when facing Jennifer Maia at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak in November.

Moroz has won her last three UFC bouts, getting the better of Sabina Mazo, Mayra Bueno Silva and Mariya Agapova since losing to Angela Hill at UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens. Her future opponent is currently in poor form, losing her last two fights in the organization.

Maia has lost decisions against Manon Fiorot and Katlyn Chookagian in her last two outings.

Maryna Moroz will have an opportunity to jump into the UFC rankings, with Jennifer Maia currently sitting in the 8th position in the women's flyweight division. However, Maia's poor form has come against two fighters in the top ten, so it will not be an easy task for Moroz at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak.

