Hasbulla Magomedov fight: Is the Dagestani social media star fighting in the UFC?

According to Hasbulla Magomedov's recent Instagram post, it seems the Dagestani social media star is finally going to compete in the UFC. Barring a social media stunt, this would be a very shocking move by the MMA organization, which would likely require a specialized weight division.

'Mini Khabib' has been in a long-term feud with Tajik social media celebrity Abdu Rozik, so perhaps the two social media icons can finally settle their 'beef' in the octagon under MMA rules. When updating his millions of fans on Instagram, Hasbulla stated:

"The rumors are true. I have officially signed a deal to fight in the UFC! Details will be revealed by the end of the year. Thank you to @ufc , @danawhite , @khabib_nurmagomedov , @sungurov_usa , @justinozuna and everyone who helped make this dream become a reality..."

However, the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association has previously been critical of Hasbulla Magomedov fighting in a showcase bout. The head of the Russian organization, Uliana Podpalnaya, called a potential bout between Magomedov and Abdu Rozik 'unethical', but Podpalnaya was more open to the duo competing in an Olympic sport such as judo or karate.

Given Hasbulla Magomedov's huge social media presence, any form of fight announcement will likely generate a lot of hype and money. It's clear that the 20-year-old is excited about fighting in the octagon, calling the announcement a 'dream' in his post - so hopefully, the Russian will not struggle to be sanctioned when fighting in the UFC.

How tall is Hasbulla Magomedov?

Hasbulla Magomedov is 20 years old but only stands at 1 meter tall due to most likely suffering from Growth Hormone Deficiency, otherwise known as dwarfism. Despite his health struggles, 'Mini Khabib' has never let anything hold him back and is one of the most recognizable figures on social media.

The Dagestani star is widely known in the MMA world for his close bonds with many Russian fighters. Magomedov can often be seen sucker-punching UFC fighters on social media and has made a career out of his light-hearted videos.

As mentioned, the Russian social media star has recently taken the next step in his career after signing with the UFC. The 20-year-old announced that he will be fighting in the octagon, but as of now, Hasbulla doesn't have a fight booked in the organization.

