How tall are Hasbullah Magomedov and Abdu Rozik?

The newest stalwarts of the MMA social media universe, Hasbullah Magomedov and Abdu Rozik, are both 1 meter tall. That's about 3 feet and 4 inches, or 3 feet and 3.37 inches, if you want to be precise. You can hear them talk about it in the clip below:

For everyone wondering about Hasbulla and Abdu rozik’s Age, here’s the information you needpic.twitter.com/0NL15HYMIE — Hasbulla 🇷🇺 (@HasbulIah) May 26, 2021

While they may seem like children, Hasbullah Magomedov is 18 years old, while Abdu Rozik is 17. The former aims to be a theologian, while the latter is a singer. Rozik weighs 38lbs, which is about 17 kilograms. Hasbullah weighs 16 kilos, which is about 35lbs.

Abdu Rozik suffered from rickets as a child, which is what stunted his growth. Hasbullah, on the other hand, most likely suffers from Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), most commonly known as dwarfism.

Hasbullah Magomedov gained popularity through TikTok when he began posting hilarious videos of himself pretending to fight children. He is from Makhachkala, the same place where UFC star and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was born. Hasbullah's popularity has led to him being called 'Mini Khabib'.

The TikTok star is famous in Dagestan and now around the world, eventually leading to a friendship with 'The Eagle' Khabib Nurmagomedov himself.

Abdu Rozik also found fame through social media, being billed as the world's smallest singer. The Tajik native gained popularity by singing regional rap songs.

Did Hasbullah Magomedov fight Abdu Rozik in an MMA bout?

An MMA fight between Hasbullah Magomedov and fellow social media star Abdu Roziq is rumored to have taken place on May 18, 2021, organized by Chechen MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev.

Hasbullah shared the face-off between himself and Abduroziq on his social media channels.

However, the head of the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association, Uliana Podpalnaya, told Russian news outlet Gazeta.ru (Translation H/T: RT Sport) that the whole affair was "unethical and wrong" from her point of view.

The outcome of the bout hasn't been made public. Considering the possible backlash, the two may not compete in a fight again, even if solely for entertainment purposes.

