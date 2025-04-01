Hasbulla shares hilarious yet dangerous request after Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 wins March Fight of the Month

UFC recently announced that the brutal and entertaining fight between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 has been crowned March’s Fight of the Month. This garnered a hilarious reaction from social media sensation Hasbulla.

Gaethje clashed with Fiziev in a rematch at UFC 313, co-headlining the event on March 8. The three-round war went the distance and all three judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of ‘The Highlight’.

UFC announced the fight as March’s Fight of the Month on X, which caught the attention of Hasbulla, who jokingly responded by demanding that his fight be booked against both Gaethje and Fiziev in the same evening, writing:

“Set up a fight with both of them. In one evening”

Check out Hasbullla’s X post below:

Gaethje lost his BMF title to Max Holloway at UFC 300 by way of a brutal last-second knockout. He was originally scheduled to make his comeback against Dan Hooker at UFC 313 but 'The Hangman' withdrew due to a hand injury. Fiziev replaced him on short notice.

Following his win over 'Ataman', Gaethje expressed his desire to fight Islam Makhachev next for the title. Makhachev’s team has also shown interest in this matchup.

MMA Journalist believes Justin Gaethje could get title shot against Islam Makhachev

The UFC's lightweight division is in one of its most exciting phases, with several potential contenders eying for the title against Islam Makhachev. Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Ilia Topuria, who recently moved up after vacating the UFC featherweight belt in pursuit of a second title, are all in the mix.

On an episode of his podcast, MMA journalist Mike Bohn addressed who should fight next for the lightweight title. The journalist suggested Gaethje might get the title shot next, highlighting his age difference with the other contenders.

He explained:

"For some reason, I feel like Gaethje might get [the next lightweight title shot]. It's kind of like the Dustin Poirier thing, right? Like, the last chance. He's kind of 36 years old, so the timing may not work out for it again."

He continued:

"All those other guys like Ilia Topuria, Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, not so much, are younger. And their time will come. I think even if it's not next. So I could see Justin get it. That's probably the ingredient for the most exciting fight out of all three."

Check out Mike Bohn’s comments below (13:05):

