“The rumors are true” - Hasbulla thanks Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov upon signing first deal to fight in the UFC

Earlier today, internet sensation Hasbulla thanked both Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov as he officially announced his new UFC deal to fight inside the octagon.

The Russian celebrity has been spotted in attendance at multiple UFC events, and is a good friend of Khabib and his entourage. Although it is yet to be confirmed, rumors are reporting that the teenager is preparing to be a cornerman for Islam Makhachev later this month as the Dagestani attempts to capture the 155lb title.

In a post on Instagram, Hasbulla broke the news that everybody was waiting for. He announced that his dream has "become a reality" as he signs for the UFC, with more details expected to drop later this year.

"The rumors are true. I have officially signed a deal to fight in the UFC! Details will be revealed by the end of the year. Thank you UFC, Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov... And everyone who helped make this dream become a reality. All my fans will be able to buy a Hasbulla fight kit soon on UFC.com and hasbulla.com."

The social media star stands at an estimated 3ft 4in tall and has become one of the most discussed entertainers on the internet since he rose to fame back in 2020.

Although his UFC debut is still some time away, his relationship with some of the best active fighters in the sport will give him access to great facilities and some of the most impressive coaching he can hope for.

The 19-year-old signed a PR deal with the promotion to help promote events, but it now seems like his agreement also involved the Russia-born superstar eventually strapping on the gloves and fighting inside the octagon.

Or this could be (more than likely is) one big gag.

Who could Hasbulla fight in his UFC debut?

Although unconfirmed, the popular figure is believed to have a form of drawfism that stunts his growth. So while it's now official(?) that he will fight in the UFC, who could the European possibly face?

'Mini Khabib' will, of course, weigh much less than the athletes in the UFC, but there is one man that he could potentially be matched up against for his first appearance in the cage.

For years, Hasbulla has been embroiled in a feud with Abdu Rozik, a Tajikistani musician who suffers from a similar condition to the Russian. The two have been involved in multiple altercations, with one even coming during UFC 267 last year.

