“Hassling people in other countries” – Andrew Tate accuses Romanian authorities of creating a false narrative regarding his car collection

Andrew Tate has levied a serious accusation on the Romanian authorities, regarding his supercar collection.

'Cobra' has been in a legal battle with the Romanian government and more specifically, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) for close to a year now. The Romanian organization has been the one behind the arrest and subsequent lawsuits against Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate. The older Tate brother recently accused them of trying to confiscate his cars. He took to X and wrote:

"Theyre still trying. Sending police all around Europe hassling people in other countries to try and prove I own cars that I DONT own so they can take them."

Andrew Tate had originally called DIICOT out for what they were trying to do in August. That is when he first claimed that the organization was trying to seize his cars. According to the kickboxer-turned-influencer, they have not given up yet. 'Cobra' Tate boasts of a multi-million dollar car collection with several high-profile brands on display. He is known for flaunting his impressive collection on social media.

However, his cars are under threat of being seized by the Romanian Government and has led to Tate branding them 'petty' and 'vindictive.'

Andrew Tate claims DIICOT is trying to seize all the Tate brother's assets

Andrew Tate's problems with DIICOT are still ongoing despite the fact that he has not been proven guilty. According to Tate, the organization is being unjust, not following any rules of law and is looking to unequivocally dish out punishment to the Tate brothers. 'Cobra' Tate released a lengthy message on X claiming his assets were being seized:

"Dicott have been instructed to find and sieze as much of our money as they can before the case is dismissed. They're hassling people globally. From the Cook Islands to the Caribbean. Its simply a robbery. They cant stand theyve only found 17 million. They cant stand I live a good life, drive a nice car. If they had it their way - my children would starve. Its not about guilty. Never was. The process is the punishment."

The former Kickboxer has been very vocal about his ongoing legal battle against DIICOT and the Romanian Government, and many of his fans have come out in his suppor.