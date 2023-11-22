"Haters go to hell"- Conor McGregor drops a freestyle diss track on Akon amid copyright dispute on X

Conor McGregor spit some bars about the 'Smack That' singer.

MMA always brings forward surprises because who would have thought that McGregor and Akon would have some sort of disagreement in the waning moments of 2023?

An Akon diss track came from Conor McGregor's side after Akon hit McGregor's X voice note, where he sang one of the singer's songs, with a copyright strike.

'Conor McGregor diss' and 'Conor McGregor X ban' began popping up on social media early on as this story unfurled. Fans noticed the classic voice note was taken down, and avid fans of McGregor needed answers.

After singing Guess Who's crap? twice, McGregor got a bit lyrical and provided some insights into the copyright situation with Akon.

Putting out a video on X, McGregor said:

"Akon was wrong. Was only singing the song. It wasn't even that long. You need to take a chill pill or a hit of the bong. Then focus on songs out heres, donkey kong. Then back at the ranch, they weren't expecting the end of the song. You're a rapper from the flats, his name was panch. He was coming in and coming on."

"Look at the moores, we used to be poor. But the proper twelve come along and got us out the sewer. But not for long let them spy on ourself, Louis (Vuitton) off the shelf. New tits, new ass, new teeth. Haters go to hell, buying proper twelve."

Check out McGregor's lyrical prowess towards Akon below:

Conor McGregor and past celebrity feuds

50 Cent is someone Conor McGregor has gone back and forth with since his blockbuster boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather. 'The Get Rich or Die Trying' artist posted various memes of McGregor throughout 2018, and the former two-division UFC world champion had the same comments over the years, saying 50 Cent is the celebrity that he would like to fight.

Machine Gun Kelly and the Irish MMA superstar had a bit of a scuffle of sorts a couple of years back. This happened at the 2021 MTV VMA when McGregor threw a drink at MGK a couple of months after the former's leg break versus Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Conflicting reports emerged, with some saying McGregor asked for a photo with Kelly and was denied, which began the feud, while others adamantly denied that it took place.