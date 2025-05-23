"Have a better result this time" - Diego Paez promises improved performance vs Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32

Colombian-American striking specialist Diego Paez is determined to capitalize on his second opportunity to compete at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium when he faces Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, June 6.

The Classic Fight Team enjoyed the atmosphere of competing inside the venue for the very first time against Sean Climaco this past February. Sadly, despite putting on a valiant display, he fell short in a split decision loss.

The 31-year-old told Combat Sports Today:

"I really like the environment, and I love the way they displayed everything and how professional everything is."

Paez added:

"You know, I feel like a star when I'm walking to the ring, and I didn't really get to embrace it as I had tunnel vision, and I was just focused on the present moment."

With plenty of time to work on his shortcomings, Diego Paez's determination to deliver a superior performance in this upcoming flyweight Muay Thai showdown is right up there.

Ghazali, 18, isn't going to be an easy opponent to overcome, after all. But with a new drive to succeed, Paez is fired up to ensure things go his way in his return inside the Lumpinee Stadium. He said:

"So, you know, I'm excited to go back there, run it back and do it again, and have a better result this time."

Check out the full interview below:

Johan Ghazali not fazed by Diego Paez's credentials ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

Diego Paez is hell-bent on gaining his maiden promotional win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai. But Johan Ghazali does not plan to let the Colombian-American striker achieve that.

The Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp athlete has done his homework on his opposite number, and he isn't entirely impressed by what he brings. The teenager told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"Diego is a good fighter, but nothing he does really is much of a surprise to me, you know. Yeah, he's experienced and all that, but I think I'll be having the advantage in this fight."

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime for free, on Friday, June 6.

