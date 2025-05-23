Diego Paez questions the quality of Johan Ghazali’s past opponents ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

Diego Paez has not been impressed with Johan Ghazali's success inside the Circle. Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video will see Paez make his sophomore appearance for the promotion following a closely contested split decision loss against Sean Climaco in February.

This time, he'll seek his first win in ONE when he meets 18-year-old teen phenom Johan Ghazali as part of another stacked night of fights on Friday, June 6.

Looking ahead to their clash during a recent interview with Combat Sports Today, Paez called some of Ghazali's wins into question, suggesting that his strength of schedule wasn't all that impressive. Paez said:

"I've seen a couple of his opponents whom he's finished, and in my opinion, they didn't have the best record, one, and size difference, I don't think like their structure was able to uphold his shots."

Check out Diego Paez's interview below:

Diego Paez has learned a lot from first outing in ONE

After coming up short on his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 28 earlier this year, Diego Paez feels much more confident heading into his second fight on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Looking back on his first ONE Championship appearance, Paez was understandably unhappy with the way things played out, but instead of harping on it, he's opted to chalk the whole thing up to a learning experience. About that, he said:

"I'm not proud of the results. I think I learned a lot from that performance. I went in there after a big layoff. I know I don't really believe in ring rust. Every time I've had a long layoff, I always come back and do great."

Now that he's had an opportunity to experience that big-fight feeling, will Paez bag his first win in ONE, or will Johan Ghazali send his opponent packing with a second straight loss in the flyweight Muay Thai division?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

