"Have you lost it?" - Alexander Volkanovski shares self-doubts amid recent skid

Alexander Volkanovski has not entered the octagon since February 2024 when he suffered a second-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, losing the featherweight title in the process. It marked his third loss in four fights and second consecutive loss via knockout.

'The Great' is set to make his return to the octagon at UFC 314, facing Diego Lopes for the title after 'El Matador' shared he will vacate the belt and move up to the lightweight division. He recently opened up on his self-doubts during his recent losing skid. Speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, the No.1-ranked featherweight stated:

"You are going to ask yourself like, ‘All right, this is unfamiliar territory, an unfamiliar feeling. Have you lost it? What’s going on? You must not want it anymore'. I was like, ‘No, not really'. I remember that I have accepted that I’m having the break, but have you accepted that you’re done? I said, ‘No, I haven’t. I’ll be back. I’ll flip the switch, but will you flip the switch?’"

Volkanovski continued:

"You know, you ask yourself these questions, but I always answer, ‘Relax, when the time comes, you will flip the switch. Don’t worry.’ But I guess you won’t know until you decide to do that."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on his self-doubts below (starting at the 4:32 mark):

Volkanovski added that he has began his training camp earlier than usual as he prepares for his return. He will have the opportunity to join Jose Aldo as the only two-time featherweight champions in divisional history.

Alexander Volkanovski opens up on facing Diego Lopes instead of Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski originally appeared in line to face Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title. After 'El Matador' moved up to the lightweight division, the No.1-ranked was booked to face Diego Lopes. He opened up on the change during the interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN, stating:

"That's what we thought it was going to be. I did the face off so, originally, early, that's what I wanted and then it got to a point where I didn't know what was happening and you're hearing him even talk about maybe moving up. I'm like, is this just negotations, what's going on? So, I didn't think too much in it so we're still game planning for Ilia and then you're hearing, could it maybe be Lopes? So, by this stage, I'm like just give me anyone now."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on facing Diego Lopes below:

Volkanovski added that while he wanted to get a win back against Topuria, he also wants to prove that he can beat the new generation of fighters. He noted that if he stops Lopes' recent run, he will prove that he still has it.

