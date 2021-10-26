"He ain't touching as much money as I'm making" - Corey Anderson on 'jealous' Jan Blachowicz's recent social media comments

Former rivals Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz have recently been trading shots at each other on social media. The exchange followed Anderson's suggestion that he is the "best light heavyweight in the world."

Jan Blachowicz is the current 205-pound UFC champion and is set to defend his title this weekend at UFC 267. Cory Anderson, meanwhile, recently defeated Ryan Bader in the semi-finals of Bellator's light heavyweight tournament, guaranteeing him a shot at current champion Vadim Nemkov.

Anderson and Blachowicz are former opponents, having both picked up one win over the other during their time in the UFC. However, when Anderson proclaimed himself to be the best 205er in the world, Blachowicz took strong objection. The Polish powerhouse posted the following to his Twitter:

"Hold up... So a guy who bolted from the UFC after I've slept him and almost made him retire, got a couple of wins in the 2nd league and claims he is the best? Maybe I've punched him to hard... No class in win or defeat Corey. There's levels to this."

Whilst Anderson did also respond on social media, he recently gave a deeper insight into his thoughts on the matter. During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Anderson had the following to say:

"I think it's cute man. This man, he's got the biggest fight of his life coming up. He's gonna fight somebody for the belt... And yet he's spending all his time thinking about something I said... I know how good I am. I believe I am the best in the world... I feel he's kinda, probably a little jealous. I'm making more than him fighting in this 'B League,' and he's the champ. You know, if he don't sell pay-per-views, he ain't touching as much money as I'm making."

What happened in Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz's two fights?

Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz first faced each other at UFC 191 in 2015. Anderson was able to pick up a unanimous decision victory, which nearly led to Blachowicz being cut from the promotion.

However, Blachowicz was able to bounce back. After amassing six wins in seven fights, he was granted a rematch against Anderson. This time the result was shockingly different, as Blachowicz landed a brutal right hook that knocked Anderson out cold.

