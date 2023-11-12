“He always stays in position” - Henry Cejudo details what makes Jonathan Haggerty such a special fighter

MMA legend Henry 'Triple C' Cejudo recently did an analysis of the historic clash of kings between newly-crowned two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty and ONE bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16 last weekend.

Andrade, who holds the ONE bantamweight MMA world title, went back to his kickboxing roots to lock horns with Haggerty, who is the current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. It was the first time a kickboxing world title was contested between an MMA and Muay Thai world champion.

With his prediction video, 'Triple C' pointed out the keys to victory for both fighters. He did, however, slightly leaned towards his fellow MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade to win.

Here's his initial prediction video:

"So here are three key things for Fabricio Andrade: one, take risks. You have nothing to lose. You're a mixed martial artist. Now, you're going to have to get out there and literally throw the kitchen sink. Number two, you're going to have to go to the body. Learn from Rodtang. Learn what he's done. Then, number three, you have to pressure smart. Because one thing Haggerty does very well is anticipation. This fight is gonna be bananas."

Once the bout finally transpired, it was Jonathan Haggerty, not Andrade, who had his hand raised. 'The General' won via a marvelous KO that was brought forth by a well-timed left high kick.

On the result, Cejudo posted his analysis on how the newly-crowned two-sport world champion pulled it off:

"So breaking down Muay Thai and now kickboxing world champ Jonathan Haggerty. How is it that he actually set up that left kick? And it was right here, guys, it was this technique that he was able to back his opponent back. Boom! See the left kick? Wobbled him, so that should bring in those straight punches."

Cejudo continued:

"And if there’s one thing that I like about Jonathan Haggerty is his composure. He never over-leans when he’s actually hitting. He’s always upright, and he always stays in position."

Here's a video of the full analysis by Henry Cejudo:

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates