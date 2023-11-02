WATCH: MMA legend Henry Cejudo breaks down Jonathan Haggerty-Fabricio Andrade super fight

MMA legend Henry 'Triple C' Cejudo recently made an extensive analysis of the upcoming clash of kings between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Andrade, who holds the ONE bantamweight MMA world title, will go back to his kickboxing roots to square off against Haggerty, who is the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. This will be the first time a kickboxing world title will be contested between an MMA and Muay Thai world champion.

On the massive superfight, Henry Cejudo posted his analysis on his Instagram page:

"A collision of Muay Thai vs MMA will determine who will be the @onechampionship vacant Kickboxing World Champion! Will the underdog @fabricioandrade1 get it done against the fierce @jhaggerty_ ?"

First, Cejudo commended the fight being made in the first place:

"We have [Jonathan] Haggerty, the Muay Thai world champion vs. the mixed martial artist, the world champion from ONE, Fabricio Andrade. Guys, I love what ONE [Championship] is doing. They did it with Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang [Jitmuangnon]."

Then,'Triple C' pointed out Jonathan Haggerty's ingenious dismantling of Nong-O using his trademark combinations:

"These gloves are smaller, has really helped out Haggerty in order for him to really produce that power elbow uppercut, left hook, right hand to eventually drop the legend.

Near the end of the video, the former UFC flyweight world champ left with three keys to victory for the fighter he seemingly favors in this bout - Fabricio Andrade:

"So here are three key things for Fabricio Andrade: one, take risks. You have nothing to lose. You're a mixed martial artist. Now, you're going to have to get out there and literally throw the kitchen sink. Number two, you're going to have to go to the body. Learn from Rodtang. Learn what he's done. Then number three, you have to pressure smart. Because one thing Haggerty does very well is anticipation. This fight is gonna be bananas."

Look to see 'Wonderboy' Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty attempt to make history at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card is available live and free on Prime Video in North America.