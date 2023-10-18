WATCH: Fabricio Andrade promises to end Jonathan Haggerty in champion vs. champion mega fight

On November 3, at ONE Fight Night 16, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade will face fellow world champion, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty. The bout will be a rare moment when two world champions of different sports will fight for the world title of a completely different sport.

Ahead of his super-fight with Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, Fabricio Andrade sat down with The MMA Superfan's Chris Mohan on YouTube. When asked how he responds to Haggerty's claims that he'll get finished, 'Wonderboy' answered with:

"I think he's [Haggerty] trying to convince himself that he can do something that he can't."

When asked how he sees the bout ending, Andrade said:

"I plan to knock him [Haggerty] out inside five rounds. It doesn't matter when, it doesn't matter how. I'm just gonna take him out inside of five [rounds]. I think I wanna make him suffer a little bit. Give him some pain, and then knock him out after that."

He added:

Fabricio Andrade, before he became one of the most successful MMA world champions in ONE Championship, was a Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer in his home country of Brazil. 'Wonderboy' compiled an impressive 40-3 pro record in those two sports, which explains his frightening KO power.

As for his opponent, Jonathan Haggerty, 'The General' shook the very foundations of modern Muay Thai when he recently knocked out the seemingly unkillable Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title last April.

Despite the Nong-O's staggering record of success, Jonathan Haggerty defied the odds and flatlined him in the first round. This once-in-a-lifetime achievement alone puts the fighting Brit in an elite group of legends of the sport's history.

Look to see 'The General' and 'Wonderboy' attempt to make history at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Regardless of who wins this megafight, we will see a newly-crowned two-sport world champion in ONE Championship. This is a fight every fight fan should see.

The entire card is available live and free on Prime Video in North America.