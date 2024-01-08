"He had an aneurysm" - Tony Weeks gives shocking health reasoning for controversial Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson stoppage

Veteran boxing referee Tony Weeks has been under the spotlight since the recently concluded fight between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Frederick Lawson on Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. The boxing bout generated significant controversy due to what felt like a premature stoppage by referee Weeks.

While Ortiz won the fight with an emphatic first-round TKO, the victory was overshadowed by the alleged premature stoppage by Weeks.

For as long as the fight lasted, Ortiz demonstrated his ring proficiency early in the first round, landing precise shots on Lawson and systematically breaking down his opponent.

The 25-year-old was on his way to putting the finishing touches to a masterful performance, but the fight took an unexpected turn when Tony Weeks abruptly intervened to prematurely end the bout.

Following the conclusion of the fight, boxing analysts and fans questioned the referee's judgment. According to the consensus, Ortiz was robbed of the opportunity to showcase his finishing abilities, while Lawson was deprived of a fair chance to defend himself.

Weeks shed light on his decision recently on Facebook claiming that he was influenced by reports before the fight that indicated Ortiz underwent a routine brain scan, which unexpectedly detected an aneurysm. A subsequent test yielded the same result, causing concern among the fight officials. Weeks wrote:

"What the public didn’t know was that prior to the fight they did a brain scan on him, and it came up that he had an aneurysm, and they did a test again, and the same aneurysm came up. Another doctor was brought in and gave him the same examination and he tested negative for the aneurysm, so they cleared him to fight."

An aneurysm refers to a weakening of an artery wall that creates a bulge, or distention, of the artery which often occurs in the aorta or bigger vessels like arteries supplying the brain, back of the knee, intestine, or spleen.

Tony Weeks stoppage: Vergil Ortiz Jr. calls out Tim Tszyu for title showdown

Following the first-round TKO victory against Frederick Lawson, Vergil Ortiz Jr. immediately set his sights on the WBO junior middleweight champion, Tim Tszyu.

Issuing a respectful callout in the post-fight interview, Ortiz stated:

"I'm ready for anyone out there. It feels like I'm back to doing what I usually do. This is my calling; this is what I live for. With all respect, I would love to fight you. I think you're a hell of a fighter and let's make this happen. ... I want to fight the best."

Tim Tszyu welcomed the idea of fighting Ortiz at the 154-pound division and expressed interest in what he perceives as a "modern-day classic."

