"He ate a left hook from hell" - Sean O'Malley discusses Paddy Pimblett's UFC debut

Sean O’Malley has given his take on Paddy Pimblett’s UFC debut. O’Malley had words of high praise for the UK sensation.

Speaking about Paddy Pimblett's first appearance at UFC Vegas 36 this past weekend, O’Malley noted that Pimblett recovered after eating a vicious left hook early on.

In Episode 32 of The BrOMalley Show, O’Malley and his brother Daniel discussed Paddy Pimblett's performance against Luigi Vendramini. Sean stated:

“He (Paddy Pimblett) ate a left hook from hell. Clean left hook. (He) ate it.”

O’Malley proceeded to praise Paddy Pimblett for the lead left kick that the Liverpudlian used in his UFC debut. ‘Sugar’ added that Pimblett's performance was a good one.

Additionally, O’Malley pointed out that the UFC lightweight division is stacked with talented fighters. The 26-year-old suggested that the UFC is unlikely to match up Paddy Pimblett against a ranked opponent next.

“You just have him fight, maybe someone that’s obviously coming off a win, that’s not in the top-15 probably. This is what I’d guess.”

Furthermore, the O'Malley brothers suggested that some of the top-tier fighters in the UFC lightweight division would hurt Paddy Pimblett. Having left his chin exposed against Vendramini, many believe the Englishman would be punished by top opposition at this stage in his career.

Sean O’Malley and Paddy Pimblett are on a quest for glory

Sean O’Malley has consistently maintained that he aims to be MMA’s next big superstar. He's also said that he wants to garner as much revenue as possible.

O’Malley last competed at UFC 264 in July. He beat Kris Moutinho via a third-round TKO. During his podcast, 'Sugar' revealed that he's yet to recover from the damage he sustained to his hands in the fight.

A specific comeback date and opponent for O’Malley are yet to be determined. However, he is targeting a return to the octagon before the end of the calendar year.

Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett secured a spectacular first-round knockout win over Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till on September 4.

Pimblett will likely receive a tougher opponent in his next UFC appearance.

