"He barely did anything to me on my worst day" - Alex Pereira declares Magomed Ankalaev undeserving of belt, promises different fight at UFC 320

Alex Pereira recently opened up about his upcoming fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, sending a serious warning to the reigning Dagestani champion.Ankalaev is set to make his first light heavyweight title defense in a rematch against Pereira in the main event of UFC 320 on Oct. 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.In a recent clip from the UFC 320 Countdown episode shared by Championship Rounds on X, Pereira voiced confidence in his chances against Ankalaev, taking a jab at the Russian:''People kept saying he'd take me down and dominate me on the ground but that didn't happen because he couldn't do it. Before our first fight, he said he was going to do all these things and did nothing. The truth is, he doesn't deserve to be where he is. Serioukly, he's not an exciting fighter. He barely did anything to me on my worst day. What can this guy do? I’m locked in. This will be a different fight. I'm coming to get my belt back.''Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:The two had a lot of hostility for each other prior to their first meeting at UFC 313 earlier this year when Pereira made his fourth title defense against Ankalaev in the main event. The 33-year-old ended Pereira's five-fight winning streak and became the new 205-pound kingpin by unanimous decision after putting on an impressive performance against the Brazilian, who suffered a great deal of criticism. They are scheduled to run it back at the same venue.Alex Pereira aims to reclaim his belt at UFC 320In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Alex Pereira discussed his upcoming title rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 next month.The former champion vowed to dethrone Ankalaev and get his light heavyweight title back:''It was, of course [difficult], Dealing with that is not cool but honestly, if I put together everything that was going on with me and I'm not going to say it right now, it makes me even happy that I was able to fight [and] to do the fight that I did with everything that was going on with me...I have no doubt. I am very well prepared and I trained very good so I should be ready for this fight. Honestly, I was about 40% in that fight on that night. Obviously, it's going to be much more this time. But [even] if I'm only 50%, that 10% is going to make such a difference that I'm going to leave no doubt for the fight.&quot;