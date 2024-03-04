“He could beat Fabricio Andrade in MMA” – Demetrious Johnson on Jonathan Haggerty’s chances at three-sport glory

Reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson is still in awe of how two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty engineered a come-from-behind victory from his previous world title defense against Felipe Lobo.

Johnson broke down Haggerty’s main event fight with Felipe in February 2024 at ONE Fight Night 19 on his YouTube channel. ‘The General’ scored a third-round TKO finish to retain his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

One of the bold statements that the ‘Mighty Mouse’ claimed is that Haggerty could beat his heated rival, Fabricio Andrade, in an MMA match.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“Congrats to Jonathan Haggerty, absolutely amazing fight. And I think he could beat Fabricio Andrade in MMA because Fabricio is a stand-up artist.”

The American world champion believes that Haggerty could replicate his victory over ‘Wonder Boy’ if they ever crossed paths in an MMA fight. He feels Haggerty could just employ the same strategy he did when they fought in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16 when the British sensation knocked out Andrade in the second round.

Johnson also thinks that Andrade would not grapple with Haggerty because he is a pure striker who likes to engage with his opponents with strikes.

Demetrious Johnson continues to inspire his fans and followers on social media

While he awaits a call-up from the world’s largest martial arts organization for his next bout, Demetrious Johnson is devoting his time to giving inspiration to his fans and followers on social media. Recently, he posted a screenshot of a fan whom he gave advice on Discord.

The Evolve MMA and AMC Pankration representative said that he needed to grab life by the throat and keep going in life so he could change his life for the better.

Since that interaction, the fan has taken it to heart and experienced better results in his daily life.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 19 via the free event replay.