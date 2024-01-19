“He’s called mighty for a reason” - Fans show love for Demetrious Johnson’s inspiring rise to become one of MMA’s GOATs

Before becoming a martial arts icon and an MMA superstar, reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson was once a construction worker in one of the phases of his life as he needed to earn a living for himself.

Some rare photos of this stage of Johnson were shared by ONE Championship through a social media trend of people giving a specific profession a try. They captioned the video with:

It was an epic transformation for the 37-year-old after discovering his life calling of becoming a professional MMA fighter as he took the sport by storm. Johnson became the most dominant UFC flyweight world champion in history before taking his talents to the world’s largest martial arts organization in 2018.

Since arriving in ONE Championship, he has captured the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix Title and the ONE flyweight MMA world title.

Demetrious Johnson continues to improve his martial arts skills by competing in Jiu-Jitsu tournaments

After successfully defending his ONE flyweight MMA world title and closing out his rivalry with former divisional kingpin Adriano Moraes in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10 for the promotion’s inaugural event in the United States, Johnson has shifted his focus to competing in the Masters category of the IBJJF.

In August 2023, Johnson won the gold medal in the Master 2 featherweight brown belt division in the IBJJF Masters Worlds in a bracket where over 30 athletes competed. This victory has also earned him his second stripe brown belt and inched closer to the coveted BJJ black belt status.